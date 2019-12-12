Google's "Most Searched" Of 2019

Google just relased it's annual "Most Searched" list for the year...

The most searched NEWS STORIES were...

1. Hurricane Dorian.

2. The Notre Dame Cathedral fire that happened back in April.

3. The Women's World Cup. The U.S. won it for the second time in a row, and fourth time overall.

4. The Area 51 raid. Over two million people RSVP'd for it on Facebook. But only 134 people showed up, and no one got inside.

5. The Copa America soccer tournament in Brazil.

6. The El Paso shooting at a Walmart store in August that left 22 people dead, and 24 more injured.

7. Sri Lanka, because of the Easter bombings in April that killed 259 people.

8. The government shutdown, which lasted from December 22nd of last year until January 25th.

9. The Equifax data breach settlement.

10. The three earthquakes that hit Ridgecrest, California back in July. The third one was a 7.1, which is the largest quake to hit California in 20 years.

The most searched "what is" questions were...

1. "What is Area 51?"

2. "What is a VSCO girl?" It's an insult for women who post heavily edited photos using the app VSCO.

3. "What is momo?" It was a fake Internet challenge where kids supposedly did violent stuff. But it was just a hoax.

4. "What is a boomer?" Because of the "OK boomer" thing that millennials started using for Baby Boomers.

5. "What is quid pro quo?" It's a Latin phrase that means "something for something."

6. "What is camp fashion?" It was this year's Met Gala theme. One style writer summed it up as clothing that's "exaggerated, extravagant, gaudy, ironic, kitschy, [and] tongue-in-cheek."

7. "What is Disney Plus?" Disney's new streaming service that launched last month.

8. "What is Bird Box about?" The Sandra Bullock movie that hit Netflix last December.

9. "What is a Mandalorian?" A fictional race of people from the "Star Wars" universe.

10. "What is Brexit?" Britain's exit from the European Union that barely passed in 2016 but still hasn't happened.

And some other "Most Searched" items include...

1. Most Searched People: Frostbitten NFL player Antonio Brown, supposed beatdown victim Jussie Smollett, drama-loving social media make-up artist James Charles, Kevin Hart, and R. Kelly.

2. Most Searched Actors: Jussie Smollett, Kevin Hart, college admissions cheaters Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman (in that order), and sudden Internet sensation Keanu Reeves.

3. Most Searched Athletes: Antonio Brown, baseball superstar Bryce Harper, shooting victim David Ortiz, retired quarterback Andrew Luck, and brawlin' Browns defender Myles Garrett.

4. Most Searched Movies: "Avengers: Endgame", "Captain Marvel", "Joker", "Toy Story 4", and the new "Lion King".

5. Most Searched Musicians: R. Kelly, 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and A$AP Rocky.

6. Most Searched Songs: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X . . . "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande . . . "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" . . . "Sunflower" by Post Malone, and "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo.

7. Most Searched TV Shows: "Game of Thrones", "Stranger Things", "When They See Us", "Chernobyl", and "The Mandalorian".

8. Most Searched Babies: Baby Yoda, "Baby Shark", the Royal baby, "Kim Kardashian Kanye West baby," and "Cardi B baby."

9. Most Searched Dead People: 20-year-old former Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, rapper Nipsey Hussle, Luke Perry, rich creep Jeffrey Epstein, and former L.A. Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

10. Most Searched Weddings: Miranda Lambert, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber, the now-divorcing Miley Cyrus, and singer Chiquis Rivera.

