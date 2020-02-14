Dog Collar Allows Your Dog To Curse

A new dog collar actually lets your dog CURSE??!!

February 14, 2020
A company called MSCHF is selling a new dog collar that plays SWEAR WORDS whenever your dog barks.

When your dog barks, the device on the collar randomly picks a pre-recorded curse word to play.  The people who created it say it's a way for your dog to help vent . . . but, you know, that's not actually true.  It's just a gag gift.

If you're interested, they cost $60, but right now, they're temporarily sold out.  

