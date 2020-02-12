Blues Game Postponed After Jay Bouwmeester Collapses On Bench
The Blues' Jay Bouwmeester is recovering after a scary heart episode on the bench last night.
February 12, 2020
St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is recovering after being taken to a hospital after suffering a cardiac episode on the bench during last night's game against the Anaheim Ducks. The game, which was postponed after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period, will be made up at a later date.
Click Here to see more.