Blues Game Postponed After Jay Bouwmeester Collapses On Bench

The Blues' Jay Bouwmeester is recovering after a scary heart episode on the bench last night.

February 12, 2020
The Y98 Morning Show
The Y98 Morning Show
Jay Bouwmeester

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is recovering after being taken to a hospital after suffering a cardiac episode on the bench during last night's game against the Anaheim Ducks.  The game, which was postponed after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period, will be made up at a later date.

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
Jay Bouermeester
Blues
game
postponed
collapses
after