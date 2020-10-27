Your Most Attractive Qualities

Choosing a partner in today's world may feel especially complicated, but research shows that most people follow the same unspoken rules that have dominated dating for generations. One important international study conducted over 30 years ago found that there were three particular qualities that most widely triggered attraction at the time. Now, a second study from the University of Texas at Austin that sought to replicate and compare data with the first confirms that these three qualities have withstood the test of time as the most attractive to potential partners.

The qualities are...

1. Kindness

2. Intelligence

3. Healthiness

The study also asked respondents about the importance of physical attractiveness and good financial standing, but kindness, smarts, and well-being still took the cake.

