Y98's Teacher Appreciation Award Winners

Y98 and Michael's Flooring are excited to celebrate some teachers in our area who are going above and beyond for their students! Here are the winners of our Teacher Appreciation campaign:

Ms. Dobbs, Lindbergh High School

Ms. Dobbs has been an amazing teacher to my freshman son. He struggles in English class as he has a hard time being creative in his writing. She has been so patient and encouraging with him. In addition to that, my son lost his father a month ago. Ms. Dobbs has gone above and beyond to help him, more than just getting caught up in class. She checks on him regularly to make sure he is ok. She has followed up with me, checking on me! And my niece at the same school. Ms. Dobbs is extremely caring and thoughtful. - Karen Mobley

Mrs. Dawson, Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School

My 5 year old daughter is in Ms. Dawson's Autism program at Estelle Kampmeyer. She is a gifted lady who daily displays so much LOVE, PATIENCE & UNDERSTANDING towards these kiddos! Our family and these kids are so blessed to have her. When you have a child that's non-verbal it is a requirement to have folks you can trust in your court and helping nurture your child. Ms. Dawson at every turn has earned our respect, love & gratitude! She SO deserves some time to relax and know how much we cherish her!! Please consider her for this!! - Melissa Guithues

Ms. Hodak, Troy Buchanan High School

Ms. Hodak is an amazing teacher, women and friend. I lost my mother my senior year of hs and she went above and beyond for me. She helped me at my lowest most sad point as a teenager. She is my Mama Dak. She made getting thru the rest of school a lot easier . I couldn't have asked for a better friend and teacher. She is loved by so many and has had A LOT of struggles in her own personal life. She never let that effect her teaching. She deserves this more than anyone I know. Please pick her!!! - Amanda Ford

Ms. Forrester, St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School

Ms. Forrester has a fantastic grasp of her class content, a superb teaching ability, and is a positive female influence. She inspires her students through her daily teaching and as a role model for how to carry on through more than her share of personal trials. She models how to use exercise, a giving attitude, witty humor, and prayer to face even the most difficult day. She shows them that opportunities are open to them through hard work and a relentless I CAN DO IT attitude. My daughters are lucky to learn from Mrs. Forrester. - Joannie Dougherty

Each of these four nominees will receive:

$250 VISA gift card to help purchase supplies and classroom needs

$50 gift certificate for The Vein Center & CosMed in Des Peres

90-minute massage with the choice of 2 of these service add-ons: deep relief, hot stone, foot scrub, scalp treatment, Lamina Lift Mask or Aromatherapy from Massage Luxe

Teachers inspire every day and we are excited to share your stories and shine a light on the wonderful things they do!