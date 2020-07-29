Would You Wear A Mask For These Activities

Would you wear a MASK doing these activities?

July 29, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
mask

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey looked at how many of us would be willing to wear a mask during different activities.  And one in ten people still wouldn't wear one ANYWHERE in public, even if it's the law.  Here are the results . . .

1.  In the car?  76% don't think you need one while driving or riding in a car.

2.  While exercising?  71% said no.

3.  Getting your order at a drive-thru?  66% said no.  So only a third of us are doing it.

4.  On a date?  66% would refuse to wear one.

5.  At a friend's house?  60% said no.

6.  At a bar?  55% wouldn't.  49% said the same about restaurants.

7.  Pumping gas?  54% wouldn't.

8.  While you're at work?  53% said no.

9.  At the movies?  That one was a 50/50 split.

10.  While getting your hair cut?  48% said no.

11.  On public transportation?  44% wouldn't wear one.

12.  At a doctor's office or the hospital?  42% still wouldn't wear a mask.

13.  At the grocery store?  31% wouldn't. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
wear
would
you
mask
doing
certain
activities
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim