Would You Wear A Mask For These Activities
A new survey looked at how many of us would be willing to wear a mask during different activities. And one in ten people still wouldn't wear one ANYWHERE in public, even if it's the law. Here are the results . . .
1. In the car? 76% don't think you need one while driving or riding in a car.
2. While exercising? 71% said no.
3. Getting your order at a drive-thru? 66% said no. So only a third of us are doing it.
4. On a date? 66% would refuse to wear one.
5. At a friend's house? 60% said no.
6. At a bar? 55% wouldn't. 49% said the same about restaurants.
7. Pumping gas? 54% wouldn't.
8. While you're at work? 53% said no.
9. At the movies? That one was a 50/50 split.
10. While getting your hair cut? 48% said no.
11. On public transportation? 44% wouldn't wear one.
12. At a doctor's office or the hospital? 42% still wouldn't wear a mask.
13. At the grocery store? 31% wouldn't.
