A new survey talked to 1,000 people who'd never worked from home before the virus hit. And a majority of them want to KEEP doing it.

57% said they'd prefer to continue working from home in the future. Here are five more quick stats...

1. 48% think they're more productive at home. Only 29% said less productive.

2. 76% of people working from home right now are using Zoom or other video conferencing apps on a daily basis.

3. A lot of us DO have "coworkers." 68% said at least one other person in their household is also working from home right now.

4. We miss our I.T. department though. 53% said they've experienced glitches during video calls, and things like their audio dropping out.

5. 54% of new at-home workers have had to upgrade their tech in some way. Like replacing their computer, buying a printer, or upgrading their webcam.

