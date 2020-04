According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, you're not OLD until you turn... 57.

The survey also found the 10 most common things people worry about as they age are...

1. Overall health.

2. Wrinkles.

3. Weight gain.

4. Gray hair.

5. Hair loss.

6. Not being able to take care of themselves.

7. Age spots.

8. Being seen as "old."

9. Financial security.

10. Losing their independence.

