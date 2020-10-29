When You Actually Need To Go To Bed

SleepCalculator.com has an online calculator that tells you EXACTLY what time to go to bed, based on when you need to get up.

Everyone says you need seven to eight hours a night. But it's not really that simple, because we sleep in cycles that are around 90 minutes long.

You're supposed to get through five or six of those cycles a night. And if you wake up in the middle of one, you feel more sluggish. So sometimes it's better to wake up EARLIER, before a new cycle starts.

The sleep calculator that gives you four different options, depending on how late you need to stay up. And it takes the average person 14 minutes to fall asleep, so they factored that in. All you do is enter your wake-up time, and it spits out four possible bedtimes.

For example, if you need to get up at 7:00 tomorrow, you should get in bed at 9:46 . . . 11:16 . . . 12:46 . . . or 2:16 AM.

Click Here to see more.