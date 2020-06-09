When Experts Think They Will Do "Normal" Things Again

Someone polled more than 500 epidemiologists who study the spread of diseases. And they asked them when they'll PERSONALLY feel comfortable doing various things again. Like shaking hands and getting a haircut.

Here's what they said...

1. Out of the 20 things on the list, there were only four that most of them would feel okay doing again now, or later this summer . . .

They include bringing in mail and packages without precautions . . . seeing a doctor for something non-urgent . . . going on overnight trips within driving distance . . . and getting your hair cut at a salon.

Again, there wasn't a real consensus though. For example, 1 in 5 said they won't feel totally safe getting a haircut for at least another year.

2. A few things where the number one answer was "within the next 3 to 12 months" include...

Attending a small dinner party . . . sending kids to school . . . working in a shared office . . . riding a bus . . . boarding a plane . . . going to the gym . . . and eating at restaurants.

Some were less worried about that stuff though. Close to a third said they'd go to a dinner party this summer, and 30% would send their kids to school or daycare within the next three months.

3. Now here are some things where "over a year away" was the top answer...

Attending a wedding or funeral . . . going out with someone you don't know very well . . . attending a large church service . . . going to live sporting events and concerts . . . hugging or shaking hands . . . and not wearing a face mask everywhere.

That said, 1 in 6 would go to a wedding or funeral as early as this summer, and 1 in 8 would go to church again soon.

Only 3% would feel fine going to a concert or sporting event this summer though. And 6% said they might NEVER shake hands again.

