What Your Zodiac Sign Says About You As A Parent

Parenting can be tricky. For knowing the attributes of the child and dealing with them, you must first know yourself. Knowing your strengths and weaknesses gives you an extra edge in parenting.

Zodiac signs do exactly this job for you. Based on when you were born, you can know many key aspects of you as a parent.

Here is what different zodiac signs say about parents...

12. Aries (March 21 - April 20)

An Aries mama is the epitome of care and passion when it comes to parenting. Like their sun sign, they are also first on the list when it comes to caring for their child. Children raised by an Aries parent tend to grow up to be humble and loving individuals. However, your overly caring and stubborn nature can, at times, become naggy for children.

As an Aries, go with the flow. Do not let your passion and dedication get the better of you. Be patient and a bit easy on your child, and you will be their best friend.

11. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

You are filled with affection and warmth as a Taurus. This love and affection reflect all-around. Taurus parents are usually happy-go-lucky and not hard on their kids, at least most of the time. Turning up with a present for their child and giving random hugs to them is a daily drill for mamas with the bull as their sun sign.

You are closely connected to the Earth, in the most literal sense. Meaning, you are enthusiastic about activities that involve saving and nurturing the planet. The same reflects in your child as well. Although owing to the bull sign, your stubbornness can be bull-like at times too. This may come naturally to you, but in contrast, the love that you shower your family with balances it out.

10. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are known for enhancing the vibe of every room they walk in. You bring a fun-loving vibe as your step into the room. The same reflects in your mothering. You never hesitate to take a break from your busy day to grab a moment of fun with your family.

As a Gemini mom, your logical side is strong, but at the same time, you tend to be occupied with some anxiety at times. The anxiety is mostly concerning your children, their wellbeing, your relationship with them, and so on. With your bubbly spirit, all you need is a pinch of patience and a little opening up, and you will be the parent that other moms look up to.

9. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Cancer as your zodiac sign, you do not have to worry much about parenting. You are a natural parent when you are born between June 22 and July 22. Parenting comes easily to you, because Cancers rule the 4th house in the zodiac chart. The 4th house represents th home, mothers, domestic things. This is also why you love being home. (If you don't, then check out your other placements like your moon sign or rising sign). Discipline, dedication, and attachment come together to make you a fine parent.

You prefer family time over anything else. Having a basic meal with your family is much more intriguing for you than having pizza at a fancy place. Also, you are an avid supporter of keeping up with family traditions. Amidst all the positives, the only drawback is that you might sometimes get overly serious and bossy—dust off the glumness and ease in to become your child's best mate.

8. Leo (July 21 - August 22)

You are the perfect reflection of the lion in your sign. Within you resides a lion (or a lioness, if you prefer) with excess pride and power. You put your child ahead of anything and everything in the world. You wouldn't think twice before buying the latest toy or shoes for your child, even if that means compromising for yourself.

Leo mothers also take a healthy pride in their child's achievements. Seldom do they get too cocky and boast it out loud, but they send the message to other mommas. You may, sometimes, walk the oath of arrogance in the pursuit of pride. Although with a healthy break once in a while, you are back again as a proud parent.

7. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Values and perfection can be the ideal picks to define a Virgo mama. Besides that, you even tend to have a blessing of a great memory. You remember the smallest act that your child did two years ago, quite precisely.

Being a lifelong learner, you pay great attention to detail, and it would be safe to say that you have micro OCD. Not in a negative way, though. You always like to keep yourself, your kids, and your surroundings clean. Since you impart many important values to your child, they are shaped to be men and women of high integrity and morals. While you are almost perfect, don't bother yourself too much by judging other moms who are a little less perfect than you.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra mamas tend to be believers of peace and prosperity throughout their lives. You usually tend to be composed and calm as a Libra. You prefer serenity over loud noise any day. Most importantly, you appreciate visual beauty. Contrary to popular opinion, physical appearance and beauty do matter to you, alongside inner beauty.

Libras also tend to have a keen eye for aesthetics. So, every room in your house is well decorated and presentable at all times. You inherit these to your children, who grow up to admire beauty in life. Libra moms can be more lenient than required at times, and children can take them for granted due to this. A tinge of sternness and discipline can do the job of establishing a friendly, yet, respectable relationship with your kid.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Scorpio mothers can be called skilled mothers. With their adequate management skills, they can create a perfect balance between personal and professional life. This reflects in your family as well. Your children know they have to follow a schedule for the week, but they also know that there are gaps full of fun in between the schedule.

Intuition is another vital asset of Scorpio mamas. Besides, the gut feeling is so strong that it is right most of the time. It would help if you closely listened to your gut feeling when it comes to making decisions for your kid. Also, owing to your disciplined nature, avoid enforcing the it on your kid, as it may backfire on you.

4. Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

As a Sagittarius parent, you seek to make the most out of life. Spontaneity and the will to explore are two gem-like traits of your personality. Thanks to your zeal, your kids end up making loads of unforgettable memories. At the same time, you tend to go by the rules in all aspects of life.

You tend to set high morals for yourself, and likewise for your children. Still, be sure not to limit your child while instilling a sense of morality in them. Bring your fun-loving side out more often and create a balance between both elements of your personality.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You tend to have huge to-do lists as a Capricorn mom. This is only due to the high ambitions that you have in life. With being highly ambitious, you also have immense dedication and persistence when it comes to any task.

Another fantastic trait is that you know how to say "no" to your kids. While you are always up for providing the best things possible for your kid, you know the fine line between necessity and desire. Don't enforce your ambitions and discipline on your kids; it can turn on you.

2. Aquarius (January 20 - February 19)

A free soul is what an Aquarius mama is. 'Hakuna Matata' is your motto. However, this does not mean that you are irresponsible. You understand your responsibilities. No one can contain you inside a book; you are a free thinker and instill the same quality in your little ones.

You are less likely to deny your child to go for road trips or sleepovers. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if you actually encouraged your child to do so. However, you tend to lose control of your emotions in challenging situations. Working a little on your emotional intelligence can make you your child's best friend and mentor.

1. Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Pisces mothers are filled to the brim with creativity. Be it crafting a story or helping your child with their art assignment; you do them all deftly. You tend to keep your house up-to-the-mark in terms of aesthetics and aren't afraid to experiment with designs.

Along with being lost in your strands of imagination, you are even extremely protective of your children. A minor scratch on your child's hand is like the world's biggest disaster for you. While being protective of your child is a good thing, you shouldn't do it in excess. Overprotecting your child can lead to suppression of their growth. Remember to hold your child's hand, but more importantly, remember to leave their hand when it's time.

