What You Should And Should Not Buy To Score A Deal Over Labor Day

September 4, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Labor Day slae

(Getty Images)

It's Labor Day Weekend!  If you're staying home and doing some online shopping, here's a rundown of what you SHOULD and SHOULDN'T buy...

1.  You'll probably find the best deals on stuff for the house.  Things like furniture, mattresses, and items for your home office, like a webcam or headphones.

Click Here to see where you can find some of those deals.

2.  Things you'll want to avoid buying this weekend include a new TV, smart home devices, and cell phones.  It's better to wait until Black Friday for those, or when the newer cell phone models are about to come out.  It's also a good idea to hold off on Halloween decorations and costumes, since they will likely go on sale next month.

3.  A couple things could go either way.  Labor Day sales are usually great for clothes and appliances, but that might not be the case this year because of the pandemic.  And the travel industry has also been hit hard, so any deals will be hit or miss.

Click Here to see more.

