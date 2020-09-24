What Would You Give Up To Keep Your Phone?

1,000 Americans were asked about various things, and whether they're rather give them up for a month, or give up their PHONE for a month. Here are the results...

1. Alcohol. 72% of us would rather give it up than give up our phone.

2. Netflix. 70% of us would give it up. And 41% would give up ALL streaming services.

3. Coffee, 64%.

4. Social media, 60%.

5. Sex, 47%.

6. Your significant other, 42%.

7. Your pets, 40%.

They also asked about things you'd give up FOREVER: Half said they'd rather give up exercise than give up their phone. 57% would give up Amazon. And 39% would NEVER go on a vacation again if they could keep their smartphone.

And here's one more question: If your phone was being taken away for a YEAR, how much would you pay to keep it? Around 70% of us said up to $5,000 . . . 15% said $10,000 . . . 12% said $15,000 . . . and about 3% of us would pay $20,000 or more.

They also asked about things you'd give up FOREVER: Half said they'd rather give up exercise than give up their phone. 57% would give up Amazon. And 39% would NEVER go on a vacation again if they could keep their smartphone.

Click Here to see more.

And here's one more question: If your phone was being taken away for a YEAR, how much would you pay to keep it? Around 70% of us said up to $5,000 . . . 15% said $10,000 . . . 12% said $15,000 . . . and about 3% of us would pay $20,000 or more.