What We've Endured In 2020 So Far

The first half of 2020 is done! Today's the first day of the second half, so let's hope things start looking up. Here's a quick rundown of the craziness we all endured in the first half of 2020...

1. January 2nd: A U.S. military strike in Iraq kills an Iranian general. Then Iran hits two air bases where U.S. troops are stationed. Luckily, it didn't start a war.

2. January 16th: The Senate impeachment trial starts. It lasted about three weeks. President Trump was acquitted on February 5th.

3. January 26th: Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash near L.A.

4. The Democratic primary. It went on and on until Joe Biden had a big Super Tuesday win on March 3rd. Bernie Sanders didn't drop out for another month.

5. March 11th: The NBA suspends its season, and Tom Hanks has coronavirus. That's the day most people realized it was a big deal.

6. March 13th: Breonna Taylor is shot and killed by police in Louisville.

7. March 26th: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. hits 1,000.

8. March 27th: Trump signs the massive $2.2 TRILLION stimulus bill.

9. April 14th: U.S. COVID-19 deaths hit 25,000.

10. May 2nd: "The New York Times" says MURDER HORNETS are here.

11. May 5th: Video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed while jogging in Georgia started going viral.

12. May 8th: Unemployment hits 14.7%, with a record 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

13. May 25th: George Floyd is killed in Minneapolis. Protests started a day later and didn't slow down for weeks.

14. May 27th: 100,000 deaths.

15. June 26th: A huge dust cloud from the Sahara hits the U.S.

