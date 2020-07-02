What We've Endured In 2020 So Far

We've endured A LOT so far this year...

July 2, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
healthcare worker

(Photo by Ricardo Castelan Cruz/Eyepix/Abaca/Sipa USA)

The first half of 2020 is done!  Today's the first day of the second half, so let's hope things start looking up.  Here's a quick rundown of the craziness we all endured in the first half of 2020...

1.  January 2nd:  A U.S. military strike in Iraq kills an Iranian general.  Then Iran hits two air bases where U.S. troops are stationed.  Luckily, it didn't start a war.

2.  January 16th:  The Senate impeachment trial starts.  It lasted about three weeks.  President Trump was acquitted on February 5th.

3.  January 26th:  Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash near L.A.

4.  The Democratic primary.  It went on and on until Joe Biden had a big Super Tuesday win on March 3rd.  Bernie Sanders didn't drop out for another month.

5.  March 11th:  The NBA suspends its season, and Tom Hanks has coronavirus.  That's the day most people realized it was a big deal.

6.  March 13th:  Breonna Taylor is shot and killed by police in Louisville.

7.  March 26th:  The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. hits 1,000.

8.  March 27th:  Trump signs the massive $2.2 TRILLION stimulus bill.

9.  April 14th:  U.S. COVID-19 deaths hit 25,000.

10.  May 2nd:  "The New York Times" says MURDER HORNETS are here.

11.  May 5th:  Video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed while jogging in Georgia started going viral.

12.  May 8th:  Unemployment hits 14.7%, with a record 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

13.  May 25th:  George Floyd is killed in Minneapolis.  Protests started a day later and didn't slow down for weeks.

14.  May 27th:  100,000 deaths.

15.  June 26th:  A huge dust cloud from the Sahara hits the U.S. 

