What We'd Pay For A Day With 'No Stress'
How much would you pay for a day with NO STRESS?
October 5, 2020
A new survey asked Americans: How much would you pay to have one single day with zero stress?
And the top answer was at least $500.
Of course, there's a paradox at play here, because money is one of the most common sources of stress, so if you dropped a lot of money on a stress-free day, wouldn't spending that money lead to more stress?
Anyway, the survey also found one in five people say they feel DRAINED most days, and 13% say they constantly feel exhausted.
