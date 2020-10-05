What We'd Pay For A Day With 'No Stress'

How much would you pay for a day with NO STRESS?

October 5, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
stress free

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked Americans:  How much would you pay to have one single day with zero stress?

And the top answer was at least $500.

Of course, there's a paradox at play here, because money is one of the most common sources of stress, so if you dropped a lot of money on a stress-free day, wouldn't spending that money lead to more stress?

Anyway, the survey also found one in five people say they feel DRAINED most days, and 13% say they constantly feel exhausted. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
what
We
would
pay
day
No
Zero
stress
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim