What We'd Pay For A Day With 'No Stress'

A new survey asked Americans: How much would you pay to have one single day with zero stress?

And the top answer was at least $500.

Of course, there's a paradox at play here, because money is one of the most common sources of stress, so if you dropped a lot of money on a stress-free day, wouldn't spending that money lead to more stress?

Anyway, the survey also found one in five people say they feel DRAINED most days, and 13% say they constantly feel exhausted.

