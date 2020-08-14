What We Would Give Up To Never Have To Pay Taxes

What would you give up NEVER to have to pay taxes again?

August 14, 2020
A recent survey asked people what they'd give up FOREVER if they never had to pay taxes again.  And 1 in 20 people would give up their BEST FRIENDS.  How many of these ten things would you be willing to sacrifice?

1.  Watching sports.  43% would give up sports forever.

2.  Video games, 40%.

3.  Alcohol, 37%.

4.  Exercise, 22%.

5.  Your favorite food, 19%.  And 22% would give up all dessert foods.

6.  TV.  Just 12% said they'd give it up.

7.  Music, 8%.

8.  Cell phones, 6%.

9.  Driving AND riding in cars, 5%.

10.  Your best friends, also 5%.

Click Here to see more.

 

