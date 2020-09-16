What We Miss And Don't Miss About Not Going To The Office

What do you MISS about NOT going into the office for work?

September 16, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
empty office

(Getty Images)

Millions of people are still working from home right now and we really don't know when it'll be safe to go to the office again.

So, do you miss anything about that old life?  A new survey asked people if they miss different things about being in an office, and here are the results...

1.  Seeing work friends and coworkers.  66% miss it.

2.  Face-to-face meetings, 49%.

3.  Office gossip, 38%.

4.  Going out to lunch, 31%.

5.  Sometimes leaving early, 26%.

6.  Putting on "real" clothes, 15%.

7.  Laughing at your boss's jokes, 13%.

8.  Office décor, 7%.

9.  The smell of the office, 5%.

10.  Setting an early alarm, 4%. 

