What We Miss About Not Going To The Office

According to a new survey, two-thirds of people who are working remotely right now says there are things they miss about the office. And here are the top 10...

1. Being face-to-face with other people.

2. Office banter.

3. Being able to just ask a question out loud and not having to send a message.

4. Working in a team.

5. Their desk.

6. Hearing office gossip.

7. Their chair.

8. Catching up about people's weekends.

9. The printer.

10. Going on walks with coworkers during their lunch break.

