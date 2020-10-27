What We Miss About Not Going To The Office

Do you miss NOT going to the office for work?

October 27, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
empty office

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to a new survey, two-thirds of people who are working remotely right now says there are things they miss about the office.  And here are the top 10...

1.  Being face-to-face with other people.

2.  Office banter.

3.  Being able to just ask a question out loud and not having to send a message.

4.  Working in a team.

5.  Their desk.

6.  Hearing office gossip.

7.  Their chair.

8.  Catching up about people's weekends.

9.  The printer.

10.  Going on walks with coworkers during their lunch break. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
waht
We
miss
most
not
going
office
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim