What Makes A 'Perfect' Friday Night
Will you have a PERFECT FRIDAY NIGHT tonight?
September 25, 2020
A new survey asked people for the elements of the perfect Friday night in. And here are the answers...
1. Done with work by 5:52 P.M.
2. Cheesecake for dessert.
3. Settled in on the couch to binge watch three episodes of a TV show by 8:13 P.M.
4. Having a beer or glass of wine.
5. Spending 27 minutes on social media.
6. Taking a bubble bath.
7. In bed by 10:56 P.M.
The survey also found 73% of people say they would rather have a Friday night in than a Friday night out even if circumstances made a Friday night out possible.
