What Makes A 'Perfect' Friday Night

September 25, 2020
Friday night

A new survey asked people for the elements of the perfect Friday night in.  And here are the answers...

1.  Done with work by 5:52 P.M.

2.  Cheesecake for dessert.

3.  Settled in on the couch to binge watch three episodes of a TV show by 8:13 P.M.

4.  Having a beer or glass of wine.

5.  Spending 27 minutes on social media.

6.  Taking a bubble bath.

7.  In bed by 10:56 P.M.

The survey also found 73% of people say they would rather have a Friday night in than a Friday night out even if circumstances made a Friday night out possible. 

