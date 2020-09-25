What Makes A 'Perfect' Friday Night

A new survey asked people for the elements of the perfect Friday night in. And here are the answers...

1. Done with work by 5:52 P.M.

2. Cheesecake for dessert.

3. Settled in on the couch to binge watch three episodes of a TV show by 8:13 P.M.

4. Having a beer or glass of wine.

5. Spending 27 minutes on social media.

6. Taking a bubble bath.

7. In bed by 10:56 P.M.

The survey also found 73% of people say they would rather have a Friday night in than a Friday night out even if circumstances made a Friday night out possible.

