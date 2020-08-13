What Each State Disproportionately Buys

A new study looked at the products every state imports to figure out what stuff each state is disproportionately buying.

Some of them make perfect sense, like Hawaii buying SPAM and Nevada importing huge amounts of tequila.

But a lot of them are REALLY strange. Like Indiana buying lots of human blood . . . Georgia buying swords . . . Tennessee buying typewriters . . . and Delaware buying chloroform.

Illinois apparently buys a lot of ANCHOVIES, while Missouri really likes POSTCARDS.

