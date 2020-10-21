Weigh Yourself On Friday Mornings To Feel Skinny

If you're like most of us, your weight hasn't exactly been steady this year. But how much can it fluctuate just on a day-to-day basis?

The answer is it can change a LOT from one day to the next. And if you want to feel good about yourself, try weighing yourself on Friday mornings.

The average person's weight can change by as much as five or six pounds in a day. And it happens for a few reasons.

How hydrated you are makes a big difference, because water is so heavy. And you also retain water when you eat a lot of salt or carbs. So if you go hard on the weekend, you'll weigh a little bit more by Sunday. Especially if you drink alcohol.

You also tend to weigh more at the end of the day than in the morning, because your body hasn't had time to process everything you ate and drank. In other words, the hoagie you had for lunch weighs the same in your stomach as it did on your plate.

Studies have found most people are at their lowest weight on Friday morning, and their heaviest on Sunday night.

If you want your most accurate weight, you should weigh yourself on Wednesdays.

Click Here to see more.