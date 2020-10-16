Ways To Save Money This Christmas

Christmas can be an expensive time of the year, with the cost of food, drink, and presents mounting up — especially for those who may have lost their jobs or are financially struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money saving experts at online price tracking website Alertr.co.uk have compiled a list of tips to help you save money and get ready for Christmas without a lasting impact on your savings...

- Start prepping early in the year

- Don’t go overboard on presents

- Make a budget

- Drop silly traditions

- Sell your old things

- Look for deals and offers

- Post-Christmas sales

The Christmas sales in January are the best time to buy anything festive as prices drop to a fraction of the original price because shops need to get rid of everything before they bring in the new seasons stock. If you’re organized enough to start planning a year in advance you could end up saving on next year’s festivities.