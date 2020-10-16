Ways To Save Money This Christmas
Here are a few ways to SAVE money as you get ready for Christmas this year.
Christmas can be an expensive time of the year, with the cost of food, drink, and presents mounting up — especially for those who may have lost their jobs or are financially struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The money saving experts at online price tracking website Alertr.co.uk have compiled a list of tips to help you save money and get ready for Christmas without a lasting impact on your savings...
- Start prepping early in the year
- Don’t go overboard on presents
- Make a budget
- Drop silly traditions
- Sell your old things
- Look for deals and offers
- Post-Christmas sales
The Christmas sales in January are the best time to buy anything festive as prices drop to a fraction of the original price because shops need to get rid of everything before they bring in the new seasons stock. If you’re organized enough to start planning a year in advance you could end up saving on next year’s festivities.