Ways To Make The Most Out Of A Less-Than-Perfect Job

According to a recetn survey, only 40 percent of American workers said they’re in good jobs..

Here's how you can make the most out of a ho-hum role to not only survive, but thrive, even in a so-called dead-end job...

1. Define joy, find meaning

2. Work it

3. Learn as much as you can

4. Volunteer and expand

5. Network internally

6. Exceed expectations

7. Care about co-workers ​

8. Focus on the destination

9. Chalk it up to experience

Click Here to see more.