Ways People Are Trying To Actually Sleep During The Pandemic

According to a new survey, the majority of Americans say the stress from the pandemic has had a negative effect on their sleep.

And the biggest way they're trying to sleep better is not checking the news at night because it's just so incredibly stressful.

The rest of the top 10 ways people are trying to get better sleep during the pandemic are:

Eating healthier . . . exercising . . . reading books before bed . . . listening to music before bed . . . taking a warm bath or shower before bed . . . meditating . . . having sex before bed . . . taking an over-the-counter sleep aid . . . and getting better pillows.

