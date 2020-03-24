Watch: Why Facemasks Really Don't Contain Coughs

Check out a video showing why facemasks really don't contain your cough very well.

March 24, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
German scientists did a test to find out the best way to stop the flow of air from a cough.  They used a method that allowed them to SEE the air as it dispersed from a man's mouth.  First they had him breathe normally, and then do an open-air cough.

Then he coughed into his hand, into his sleeve, into a dust mask, and finally into a surgical mask.  None of the methods completely stopped the flow of air, but the one that worked best was when he coughed into his sleeve or elbow.

