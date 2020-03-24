Watch: Why Facemasks Really Don't Contain Coughs
Check out a video showing why facemasks really don't contain your cough very well.
March 24, 2020
German scientists did a test to find out the best way to stop the flow of air from a cough. They used a method that allowed them to SEE the air as it dispersed from a man's mouth. First they had him breathe normally, and then do an open-air cough.
Then he coughed into his hand, into his sleeve, into a dust mask, and finally into a surgical mask. None of the methods completely stopped the flow of air, but the one that worked best was when he coughed into his sleeve or elbow.
Watch “Keep distance! - How breathing air spreads when coughing. An experiment by the Chair of Building Physics.” on #Vimeo https://t.co/DRCykAvC6F— Briz (@Noctiggi) March 21, 2020