Watch: Virtual Learning Rap
Virtual learning is WHAT'S POPPIN'!
A couple of Georgia high school teachers named Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans have gone viral with their rap video about virtual learning during COVID-19. It takes place in a school hallway with some students as their backup dancers.
Everyone's masked except the teacher who's layin' down the rhymes. The rap is based on the song "Whats Poppin?'" by Jack Harlow.
We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let's make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up -- What's poppin'?! -- 20-21 School Year, Let's get it!