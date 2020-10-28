Watch: The Tech Skills Your Grandparents Have Added In 2020

A new survey asked 2,000 Americans over 65 to name tech stuff they did for the first time this year.

Here are the four most common answers...

1. Using Zoom. A third of seniors have done it since the pandemic hit.

2. Video chatting with their doctor. 1 in 4 have done it.

3. Using a smartphone or tablet for the first time. 15%, or around 1 in 7.

4. Attending a family event over livestream. 1 in 10 have done it this year.

A third of seniors who've added a new tech skill this year said it's made them feel more independent.