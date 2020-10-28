Watch: The Tech Skills Your Grandparents Have Added In 2020

Your grandparents have become quite TECH savvy this year.

October 28, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
A new survey asked 2,000 Americans over 65 to name tech stuff they did for the first time this year. 

Here are the four most common answers...

1.  Using Zoom.  A third of seniors have done it since the pandemic hit.

2.  Video chatting with their doctor.  1 in 4 have done it.

3.  Using a smartphone or tablet for the first time.  15%, or around 1 in 7.

4.  Attending a family event over livestream.  1 in 10 have done it this year.

A third of seniors who've added a new tech skill this year said it's made them feel more independent. 

