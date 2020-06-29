Watch: The Global Citizen "Unite For Our Future" Concert Highlights
Check out a few highlights from this weekend's "Unite For Our Future" concert.
The Global Citizen "Unite for Our Future" concert happened on Saturday, and organizers say the event "mobilized" $1.3 billion to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally.
A few highlights include...
Jennifer Hudson opened the show by performing the hit "Where Peaceful Waters Flow" by Gladys Knight & the Pips, while on a BOAT.
Miley Cyrus performed a cover of the Beatles' "Help!" from the empty Rose Bowl.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton" joined Jimmy Fallon & The Roots in a special, one-time, socially-distanced performance of "Helpless" from the musical.
Usher performed a powerful new song inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. It's called "I Cry".
And the stars of "X-Men" reunited... And were CRASHED by Ryan Reynolds.