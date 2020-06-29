Watch: The Global Citizen "Unite For Our Future" Concert Highlights

Check out a few highlights from this weekend's "Unite For Our Future" concert.

June 29, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
video singing

(Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

The Global Citizen "Unite for Our Future" concert happened on Saturday, and organizers say the event "mobilized" $1.3 billion to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

A few highlights include...

Jennifer Hudson opened the show by performing the hit "Where Peaceful Waters Flow" by Gladys Knight & the Pips, while on a BOAT.

Miley Cyrus performed a cover of the Beatles' "Help!" from the empty Rose Bowl.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton" joined Jimmy Fallon & The Roots in a special, one-time, socially-distanced performance of "Helpless" from the musical.

Usher performed a powerful new song inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.  It's called "I Cry".

And the stars of "X-Men" reunited...  And were CRASHED by Ryan Reynolds.

Tags: 
Y98
Video
watch
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
global
citizen
highlights
unite
for
Future
concert