Watch: The Amount Of Toothpaste You Really Should Use

There's a dentist named Dr. Gao who posts a lot of videos on TikTok. And one he did on how much TOOTHPASTE to use has been going viral.

In commercials, they always cover the entire brush. Because the more we use, the more they sell. But that's way too much.

You should really be using a fraction of that. And little kids should use even less.

Adults only need a single dab of toothpaste, roughly the size of a single pea. And for kids under three, just smear a thin layer on their brush. Any more than that is overkill and a waste of money.

