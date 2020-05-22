Watch: Skittles' PRIDE Pack

Skittles has created a limited edition pack for Pride Month.

May 22, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Skittles

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Skittles is releasing a limited edition pack with all gray candies in honor of Pride Month.  Quote, "Only one rainbow matters during Pride."

During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters. That’s why we are giving up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+ community! For every SKITTLES Pride Pack sold we are donating $1 to @glaad. --• • • • #skittles #pride2020 #pride #givetherainbow #tastetherainbow #rainbow #lgbtq-- #support

A post shared by SKITTLES (@skittles) on

