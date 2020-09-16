Watch: Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You To Swear In Different Languages If You Register To Vote

Register to vote, and Samuel L. Jackson will teach you to SWEAR in 15 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES??!!

September 16, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Samuel L. Jackson

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If 2,500 people go to a website to make sure they're registered to vote, SAMUEL L. JACKSON will teach us how to swear in 15 different languages.

