Watch: Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You To Swear In Different Languages If You Register To Vote
September 16, 2020
If 2,500 people go to a website to make sure they're registered to vote, SAMUEL L. JACKSON will teach us how to swear in 15 different languages.
Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020