Watch: Sam Neill Plays "Creep" On The Ukulele

It looks like Jen isn't the only person taking up the UKULELE during the quarantine...

March 30, 2020
Here's a little "light entertainment" for you...  "Jurassic Park" star SAM NEILL playing "Creep" by RADIOHEAD on the ukulele. 

