Watch: Sam Neill Plays "Creep" On The Ukulele

Here's a little "light entertainment" for you... "Jurassic Park" star SAM NEILL playing "Creep" by RADIOHEAD on the ukulele.

DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail . Ease your mind for a moment - breathe out anxiety, breath in hope. (

Um ... thinking I sound like some dud self styled guru , sorry ) pic.twitter.com/1Cqww9nUHv