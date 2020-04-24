Watch: New "Parks & Rec" Special

There's a scripted "Parks & Rec" special coming next week!

April 24, 2020
Parks & Rec

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"Parks & Rec" fans have something to look forward to next week.  Pretty much the whole cast is onboard for a scripted special next Thursday to benefit Feeding America.

It takes place in our current situation, with AMY POEHLER's character, Leslie Knope, determined to keep in touch with her friends while social distancing.  Everyone will be filming from their homes, of course.

