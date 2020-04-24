Watch: New "Parks & Rec" Special
There's a scripted "Parks & Rec" special coming next week!
April 24, 2020
"Parks & Rec" fans have something to look forward to next week. Pretty much the whole cast is onboard for a scripted special next Thursday to benefit Feeding America.
It takes place in our current situation, with AMY POEHLER's character, Leslie Knope, determined to keep in touch with her friends while social distancing. Everyone will be filming from their homes, of course.
Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ— Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020