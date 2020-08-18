Watch: Mask Gun

There are a lot of things you can do to protect yourself from COVID-19 and to help prevent its spread among the population. One of the most effective ways to do that is to wear a face mask when you’re out in public. That will keep you from breathing or expelling droplets that could contain the coronavirus. Unfortunately, many people are refusing to wear masks, which is why YouTuber Allen Pan created a cannon to shoot masks at people’s faces.

Video of Shooting Masks onto People&#039;s Faces