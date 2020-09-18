Watch: Joe Buck Surprised By Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection During Live Broadcast

Joe Buck has chronicled the exploits of countless NFL players over his 26-year career in the broadcast booth, and ast night, he found out he'll join the best of them in Canton, Ohio.

The Fox Sports announcer was surprised on the air during halftime of Thursday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns with the announcement that he has been named the recipient of the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award... And a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

Joe will join his father, legendary broadcaster Jack Buck, as the first father-son duo to win the Rozelle Award. Jack Buck received the Rozelle Award in 1996.

Congratulations, Joe!