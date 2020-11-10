Watch: 'Jeopardy!' Honors Alex Trebek

"Jeopardy!" paid tribute to Alex Trebek yesterday.

November 10, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Alex Trebek

(Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The executive producer of "Jeopardy!" paid tribute to Alex Trebek before yesterday's show.  He said, quote, "[Alex> loved this show and everything it stood for...  He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family."

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. --

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy) on

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Jeopardy!
honors
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim