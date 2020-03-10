Watch: Inspiring Webster Groves Couple Wins Big On "Ellen"

Ellen DeGeneres surprised Kelley and Todd McNeely. Todd is a firefighter and paramedic in Webster Groves.

During his appearance, Todd talked about the Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach and "how all the firefighters in his firehouse donate a portion of their paychecks toward the nonprofit to provide their community with fundraisers, scholarships, and donations".

They also played Ellen's "Road to Riches" game and won BIG.