Watch: First Murder Hornet Nest In U.S. Destroyed

Washington entomologists destroy the first MURDER HORNET NEST found in the U.S.

October 26, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Murder Hornet

(Photo by JMP/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Earlier in the year, Washington state agriculture officials were concerned about the discovery of the Asian Giant Hornets, dubbed the MURDER HORNET, for the first time in North America.

These three-inch hornets pack a painful and potentially lethal sting that could penetrate beekeepers suits, and they looked horrifying. But mainly, the concern was for the North American honeybee population, which would be unable to defend itself against the invasive Murder Hornets that feast on honeybee larva.

Through tracking and local tips, state officials located an entire nest near Blaine, Wash.

On Saturday, that nest of around 200 hornets was eradicated.

 

