Watch: Elderly Couple Reunite After Quarantine
A couple that has been married for 63 YEARS finally reunited after being quarantined apart for the coronavirus.
April 7, 2020
Jerry and Beverley Lindell live near Minneapolis. They've been married 63 years. And until last month, they'd never spent more than a day or two apart.
Jerry was rehabbing at a nursing home when the virus hit, and had to stay in quarantine for a while. But late last month, he got released just in time to surprise Beverley at home on her 84th BIRTHDAY. He even showed up with flowers.