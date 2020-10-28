Watch: Chris Hemsworth's New Funny Video Series

Chris Hemsworth has a new video series that "probably" won't make your 2020 worse.

October 28, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Chris Hemsworth

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Chris Hemsworth has launched a new series of comedic videos on his health and fitness app, which is called "Centr".

The series is called, "Affirmations That Positively Absolutely Probably (Most Likely) WON'T Make Your 2020 Worse".

In the videos, Chris is trying to mediate and relax, but something always goes wrong!

Here’s a meditation to pair with your favorite snack… or a swim… just not both at once. Because 2020 has been hard enough. @centrfit

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

