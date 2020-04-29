Watch: Chinese Pupils Create Social Distancing Hats

Check out these kids' creative... and very BIG... social distancing HATS!

April 29, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Chinese Students

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Chinese pupils wear one-metre hats to practise social distancing from others.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
students
pupils
China
social
distancing
hats
create
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim