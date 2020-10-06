Watch: Celebs Join Jane Fonda For 'Exercise That Vote' Video
Check out the famous folks joining JANE FONDA as they ask people to EXERCISE THAT VOTE!
October 6, 2020
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer and MORE join Jane Fonda to "Exercise That Vote".
We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote ----Head to https://t.co/lFQJfRylgX and check your registration status, because many state registration deadlines are happening today!!! pic.twitter.com/ao5EFG89kH— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 5, 2020