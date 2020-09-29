Vote For Your Favorite 'Fat Bear' For The National Park Service's 'Fat Bear Week 2020'
What FAT BEAR will you vote for this year?
Fat Bear Week 2020 is finally here!
The National Park Service unveiled the lineup of chunky brown bears set for the annual event that celebrates the wild animals packing on the pounds before hibernating for the winter.
Voting begins TOMORROW, and the polls are open until Tuesday, Oct. 6, so nature fans can pick their favorite beefy bears and crown the true, chunky champion.
She is beauty and she's grace, she stuffed so much salmon in her face... The weight is almost over! Will last year's Fat Bear Week Champion Holly defend her title? There is only one more week until the #FatBearWeek heavyweight competition begins! She is up against some BIG competition, including two-time Champion bear 480 Otis. All the contenders are currently feasting on salmon. (You can watch them fishing live on Explore.org.) Image: Bear Holly, sitting waterside at Katmai, says bring it on! The salmon, that is. NPS/N. Boak #bears #nationalparkservice #alaska #findyourpark
