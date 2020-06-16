Unpopular Opinions

When it comes to pointless opinions, are you in the majority, or the minority? Buzzfeed asked people to choose whether they agree or disagree with a bunch of random, controversial statements.

How many of these do you agree with?

1. Cold weather is better than warm weather. 37% agree.

2. Nickelback is actually a pretty good band. 48% agree.

3. The show "Friends" is overrated. 37% agree.

4. Tomatoes are bad and ruin sandwiches. 35% agree.

5. Putting a period at the end of a text makes it seem more aggressive. 51% agree.

6. Orange juice is better with pulp. 41% agree.

7. Making the bed is a pointless chore. 48% agree.

8. The letter "Q" isn't necessary, and should be removed from the alphabet. 23% agree.

