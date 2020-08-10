TV Shows Where The First Season Was The Best Season
Was the FIRST season of these TV shows really their BEST?
August 10, 2020
You know how people stick with a mediocre TV show, hoping it finds its groove? Well, sometimes it works the opposite way. Some shows start out on fire, but then fizzle out immediately. Here's a list of shows that peaked in Season One, along with the number of seasons they lasted:
1. "Lost", six seasons.
2. "Once Upon a Time", seven seasons.
3. "Westworld", three seasons, and counting.
4. "True Blood", seven seasons.
5. "Heroes", four seasons.
6. "Daredevil", three seasons.
7. "Twin Peaks", two seasons . . . plus the 2017 third-season revival.
8. "Orphan Black", five seasons.
9. "The Handmaid's Tale", three seasons, and counting.
10. "The Walking Dead", 10 seasons, and counting.
