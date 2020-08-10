TV Shows Where The First Season Was The Best Season

Was the FIRST season of these TV shows really their BEST?

August 10, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Westworld

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

You know how people stick with a mediocre TV show, hoping it finds its groove?  Well, sometimes it works the opposite way.  Some shows start out on fire, but then fizzle out immediately.  Here's a list of shows that peaked in Season One, along with the number of seasons they lasted:

1.  "Lost", six seasons.

2.  "Once Upon a Time", seven seasons.

3.  "Westworld", three seasons, and counting.

4.  "True Blood", seven seasons.

5.  "Heroes", four seasons.

6.  "Daredevil", three seasons.

7.  "Twin Peaks", two seasons . . . plus the 2017 third-season revival.

8.  "Orphan Black", five seasons.

9.  "The Handmaid's Tale", three seasons, and counting.

10.  "The Walking Dead", 10 seasons, and counting.

