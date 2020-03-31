TV Shows To Keep You Streaming For Weeks

"USA Today" put together a modest list of 100 shows that will keep you busy for weeks of social distancing, and they even broke it into different MOODS.

Here's a sampling...

1. When You Need Something, Unabashedly, Positively Joyful: "The Carol Burnett Show" (Amazon), "Fixer Upper" (Hulu), "The Great British Baking Show" (Netflix), "Making It" (Hulu), and "Puppy Prep" (Hulu).

2. When You Want to Travel to a New World: "Battlestar Galactica" (Syfy), "Charmed" (Netflix), "A Discovery of Witches" (Sundance Now), "The Expanse" (Amazon), and "The Mandalorian" (Disney+).

3. When You Want to Watch a Comedy with the Whole Family: "Black-ish" (Hulu), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (Hulu), "Golden Girls" (Hulu), "One Day at a Time" (Netflix), and "Superstore" (Hulu).

4. When You Want to Watch a Comedy After the Kids Go to Bed: "Catastrophe" (Amazon), "Cheers" (Netflix), "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Key & Peele" (Hulu), and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon).

5. When You Want a Taste of Reality: "Blown Away" (Netflix), "The Big Family Cooking Showdown" (Netflix), "Survivor" (CBS All Access), and "Top Chef" (Hulu).

6. When You Want to Bond with the Teens (And Still Be Entertained): "American Vandal" (Netflix), "Derry Girls" (Netflix), "Friday Night Lights" (Hulu), and "Pretty Little Liars" (Netflix).

7. When Adult Animation Beckons: "Archer" (Hulu), "BoJack Horseman" (Netflix), and "The Simpsons" (Disney+).

8. When You Want to Hang with Detectives and Lawyers: "Alias Grace" (Netflix), "Damages" (Hulu), and "Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries" (Amazon).

9. When You Want to Finally Figure Out What All the Fuss Is About: "The Americans" (Amazon), "Atlanta" (Hulu), "Fleabag" (Amazon), "Game of Thrones" (HBO), "Insecure" (HBO), "Justified" (Hulu), and "Mad Men" (Netflix).

10. When You Need Soapy Drama to Keep You Glued to the Screen: "24" (Hulu), "Downton Abbey" (Amazon), "Scandal" (Netflix), and "You" (Netflix).

