Tips To Fly Safe During The Pandemic

The CEO of a yogurt company called Hälsa Foods has already had to fly THIRTY-THREE TIMES during the pandemic. And he's kind of a germaphobe, which is good right now. Here are five tricks he uses to stay as safe as possible . . .

1. Multiple layers of latex gloves. That way you can peel them off as you go. He takes a layer off after check-in . . . after he goes through TSA . . . and after he touches anything high-contact, like escalator handrails.

2. Get a paper ticket. Don't scan your phone at check-in. You might contaminate it and get the virus on your hands. So a paper ticket is better.

3. Bring lots of disposable masks. He changes his mask every four hours, and tries not to touch it at all when it's on his face.

4. Don't go to the food court. He never gets food. And if he needs a drink, he wipes down the bottle. He also tries to find a corner to sit in with as few people as possible.

5. Look for non-crowded bathrooms. You might have to walk to another part of the terminal. He also changes his mask after, and never uses bathrooms ON the plane.

He doesn't worry too much about the air on the plane, because it's filtered and recirculated every few minutes. But he never takes his mask off . . . covers as much skin as possible . . . and wipes EVERYTHING down. Including his seat, window, table, and seat belt. He even wipes down the buttons and knobs on the ceiling.

Click Here to see more.