Tips For Virtual Job Interviews

A lot of job interviews are happening on Zoom right now, and it might be the norm for a while. So here are five virtual interview tips to help...

1. Test your tech. Check that your camera and microphone are working. And make sure you know how to use the software. Things like Zoom, Skype, and GoToMeeting are all slightly different. And you don't want to be ironing out kinks during the interview.

2. Prepare just as much as you would for an in-person interview. Some people get lazy with at-home interviews. But just like a normal one, you should be ready to talk about the company . . . why you want to join it . . . and why you're the right fit.

3. Choose a quiet, well-lit space where you won't be interrupted. People WILL judge you for your background. So make sure it's clean and professional. And if possible, don't have kids or pets running around making noise.

4. Dress appropriately. It might feel weird to get dressed up just to sit in your living room. But it shows you're serious about the position. Definitely don't wear pajamas.

5. Follow up immediately. Once the interview is over, send a quick thank-you email, and mention a few key things you talked about in the interview. It doesn't have to be long. Again, a lot of people get lazy with virtual interviews. And it can really increase your chances.

Click Here to see more.