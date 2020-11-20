Things You May Need To Buy Before A Second Shutdown

With COVID cases surging and talk of a potential second shutdown in some states, here are a few things you may want to stock up on, and how much you should buy...

1. Toilet paper. But only one or two more packs than usual, if that. People hoarding TP is what CAUSES the "shortages"... So don't go crazy.

2. Paper towels. Just like toilet paper, the supply chain is pretty stable when people aren't hoarding it. Maybe pick up one extra pack just to be on the safe side.

3. Tissues. One to two boxes per person in your house.

4. Disinfecting wipes and spray. Depending on how frequently you go through them, it's not a bad idea to have an extra bottle or two.

5. Hand soap and sanitizer. You should have enough soap for each sink in your house, plus an extra bottle for the most frequently-used sink. And each person in your home should have their own bottle of hand sanitizer to take wherever they go.

6. Thermometers. Every household should have at least one.

7. Face masks. Depending on how often you leave the house, every person in your house should have three to seven reusable face masks.

8. Canned goods. Don't buy more than you actually plan to use. It's HIGHLY unlikely that you'll ever need a stash that lasts you more than a couple weeks.

