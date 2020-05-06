Things You CAN'T Clean With All-Purpose Cleaner

People love using all-purpose cleaners because in many scenarios, they’re both efficient and effective. But there are some places you shouldn’t use them...

1. Anything that needs to be disinfected

2. Glass

3. Mold or mildew

4. Your oven

5. Any kind of stain

6. Your shower and bathtub

7. Unfinished surfaces

8. Upholstery or fabric

9. Luxe surfaces (that you haven’t spot-tested)

Click Here to see more.